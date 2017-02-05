Mall plans euchre tournament

PIQUA — The Miami Valley Centre Mall in Piqua will host a euchre tournament, Feb. 23, to benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, VFW Post 4874 and the Bethany Center in Piqua.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with games beginning at 6 p.m. The event will take place in the mall’s food court and will be single elimination. The entry fee is $5 per person and players can select one of the four charities to give their money to. A loser’s lounge will be set up in the banquet room for those who want to play board games, eat snacks and socialize.

The top team prize is $200. Runners up will win gift cards. Gift baskets will be raffled.

This event is sponsored by Civitas Media, Piqua Manor, Garbry Ridge Assisted Living, Galbreath Realtors and the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

Teams can register by emailing info@miamivalleycentremall.com; calling 937-773-1225, ext. 2320; mailing Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356; or at the door, Feb. 23.

Registration forms are available at the mall’s website, www.miamivalleycentremall.com and in the mall. They can be mailed if they are requested by phone or email. Forms will also be available the evening of the event.