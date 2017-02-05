Free tax help available

SIDNEY — Volunteer tax preparation services will be available in Sidney for people whose incomes are $55,000 or less and who will electronically file federal and state tax returns.

Community Action Organization, in partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, will offer services at the Community Action office, 110 E. Russell Road, on Fridays, Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 3 and March 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tax preparation services are free.

Taxpayers must have a valid photo IDs and Social Security cards for themselves, spouses and dependents. For joint returns, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms. Taxpayers should also take copies of last year’s tax returns; income documents (W-2s, 1098s, 1099s, and forms documenting any other sources of income received by household members); child/dependent care providers’ tax ID numbers; documentation of student loan interest and/or college tuition expenses, if applicable; proof of health insurance: Form 1095-A if covered under Marketplace, Form 1095-B and/or 1095-C if covered by employer; the total paid in medical expenses from the previous year; the amount of property tax paid or the amount of mortgage interest paid; and direct deposit information including account numbers and routing numbers for savings or checking accounts.

Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, 937-507-9341.