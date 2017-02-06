Tagle, Trudeau Americanism winners

SIDNEY — Larry Spence, commander of Sidney American Legion Post 217, has announced that Alena Tagle, a senior at Christian Academy schools, and Rachel Trudeau, a sophomore at Sidney High School, are among 18 winners in the 2017 Ohio American Legion Americanism and Government Testing Program.

Tagle, daughter of Jonathon Tagle, and Trudeau, daughter of Rebecca and Edward Trudeau, will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where they will tour the Civil War battlefields, and Washington, D.C., where they will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns and visit the State Department, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Smithsonian Museum, the Washington Catherdral and the Marine Corps Museum.

The Americanism test was administered throughout Ohio in November to approximately 58,000 students in grades 10 to 12. It comprised 50 questions covering federal, state and local government, the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence and the flag code.

Local Americanism Chairman Chuck Craynon said having two winners this year brings the total to 38 state-level winners the Sidney post has sponsored since the program began.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News