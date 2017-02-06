Dayton choirs set auditions

DAYTON — Mid-season auditions for new members of the choirs of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will be Feb. 21, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the campus of Wright State University.

To schedule an audition time, contact Amy Vaubel at amy@vaubel.net or 937-554-2986. Complete audition information, including free music score downloads, is available at http://www.daytonphilchoirs.org. Click on “auditions” in the bottom center of the page to find music and instructions for each specific voice part.

The choirs of the Dayton Philharmonic include the Orchestra Chorus, the Chamber Choir, and the Festival Chorus and comprise the choral performance ensembles of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. The mission of the choirs of the Dayton Philharmonic is to serve as part of the orchestra during the regular subscription season, performing choral-orchestral works.

The 2016-2017 Excite Season of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra runs from now until June 2017. The 2017-2018 The Great Ones Season opens on Sept. 16 with the DPAA Season Opening Spectacular Verdi’s Requiem and runs through June 2018.