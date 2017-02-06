Sports legend to speak in Fort Loramie

SIDNEY — Basketball legend Chris Herren will return to Sidney to speak at local high schools and present a program open to the public, March 1.

The basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts, was here in August. Wilson Health, the Fort Loramie Education Foundation, the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Sidney Police Department and the public school systems in Shelby County will sponsor his return appearance.

Herren will speak at Fort Loramie and Sidney high schools as well as during the public program, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Fort Loramie High School, 600 E. Park St., Fort Loramie. Admission is free.

Herren dreamed of one day playing for his hometown team, the Boston Celtics. An All-American, Herren broke scoring records, was recruited by top colleges, featured in Sports Illustrated and became the focus of an acclaimed book, “Fall River Dreams.” Herren realized his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999 and was traded to the Boston Celtics after his rookie season, but lost it all due to substance abuse.

Alcohol and drug free since 2008, Herren has refocused his life to put his sobriety and family above all else. He shares his harrowing story of abuse and recovery in his memoir, “Basketball Junkie,” as well as in numerous interviews throughout the Emmy nominated ESPN Films documentary, “Unguarded,” of which he is the subject.