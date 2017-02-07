Community calendar

TODAY

• The Lupus Foundation of America, Greater Ohio Chapter, hosts a call-in support group from 7 to 8 p.m. Call 888-665-8787 for information.

• WNOD Meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for an public discussion meeting in the First United Methodis Church, 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

FEB. 9

• AARP Tax Aides provide free help with tax filing from 9 a.m. to noon in the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. Membership not required. Appointments required. 492-5266.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Northside Commons Community Center, 316 W. Russell Road. 937-789-4317.

• Nar-Anon meets at 7 p.m. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney, 937-622-5488; and in the Piqua Public Library, 116 N. High St., Piqua, 937-773-6753.

• Thursday Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7 p.m. for a public big book meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

FEB. 10

• Community Action Office, 110 E. Russell Road, offers free income tax preparation for people with incomes of $55,000 or less, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 937-507-9341.

• Sidney Gateway Hi12 meets at noon at the American Legion post, 1265 Fourth Ave. All Masons are welcome.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 7:30 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

FEB. 11

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 10 a.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First United Methodis Church 230 E. Poplar St. 937-622-1294.

• AARP Tax Aides provide free help with tax filing from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. in the Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St. Membership not required. Appointments required. 492-8354.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 11:30 a.m. for a women members-only discussion meeting in the New Hope Methodist Church, Mason and Patterson-Halpin roads. 937-622-1294.

FEB. 13

• Sidney Rotary Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave.

• Sidney Noon Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at noon for a public discussion meeting in the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. 937-622-1294.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8 p.m. for a members-only discussion meeting in the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road. 937-622-1294.

• New Bremen Ag Boosters meet at 8 p.m. in the New Bremen High School Ag Room. Ross Brown, of Edward Jones, will speak.

FEB. 14

• AARP Tax Aides provide free help with tax filing from 9 a.m. to noon in the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave. Appointments required. 492-5266.

• Sidney Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Piqua-Sidney-Troy meets at 8:30 p.m. for an open speaker’s meeting in the Presbyterian Church, North and Miami streets. 937-622-1294.

FEB. 15

• Sidney Kiwanis Club meets at noon at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Broadway Ave. 937-710-4944.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Send meeting notices to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

