Let yourself go

TODAY

• Dayton Ballet presents “Daring Duets” at 7:30 p.m. today, 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Victoria Theatre, 128 N. Main St., Dayton. Tickets: $21-$72 at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Darke County Parks hosts a Full Snow Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. in the Eidson Woods Preserve, state Route 502 West and Palestine-Union City Road, Greenville. 937-548-0165.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, offers a class, Researching Genealogy and History with Offline Sources, which meets tonight and Feb. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m., for people 12 to adult. Fee: $25. 937-339-0457.

• Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Orchids,” an exhibit of 1,600 flowers, through March 5. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults, $11 people over 60 and college students; $7 children 3-17; members and children 2 and under, free. 614-715-8000.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, presents the 27th annual Dayton Area “Works on Paper” exhibit through Feb. 27. Reception today at 6 p.m. Gallery hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• The Farmer Family Gallery, Reed Hall, on the campus of the Ohio State University at Lima, presents an exhibit of paintings by Michael Noland, “A Map of the World.” The exhibit continues through March 10. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays. Admission is free.

• Mansfield Art Center, 700 Marian Ave., Mansfield, presents “The Glow of Paris — The Bridges of Paris at Night,” photographs by Gary Zuercher, through Feb. 26.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “Little Shop of Horrors” through Feb. 19. Times vary. Tickets: $35 and up at 800-582-3208.

• Shelby County Historical Society presents an exhibit,”Immigration,” in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., through Feb. 25. Monday-Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 498-1653.

• Human Race Theatre Co. presents “26 Pebbles” in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton, through Feb. 19. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at 937-228-3630.

• Wright State University Theatre presents “The Children’s Hour” today through Sunday in the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. Times vary. Tickets: $22 adults, $20 students and seniors at 937-775-2500.

• Short North Stage presents “Hand to God” in the Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St., Columbus, today through Feb. 26. Times vary. Tickets: $30 at shortnorthstage.org.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Steel Magnolias” through Feb. 26. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$75, adults; $30 children; includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster continues the Friends of the Library book sale today through Saturday during regular library hours.

FRIDAY

• Russia Branch Library, 200 Raider St., Russia, hosts story time at 10:15 a.m.

• Cincinnati Ballet presents “King Arthur’s Camelot” in the Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, today through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $32-$116 at www.cballet.org.

• Marion Palace Theatre, 276 W. Center St., Marion, presents Firefall and Pure Prairie League in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $22-$26 at marionpalace.org.

• Balletmet presents “Peter Pan” in the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus, today through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $47-$91 plus fees at www.ticketmaster.com.

• BG Chillabration runs in downtown Bowling Green today through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Art show, snow soccer, ice skating, scavenger hunt, curling, fun run, ice carving demonstrations, chili cookoff, kids activities, carriage rides, beer, wine, entertainment, figure skating performance. Most activities free. www.gobgohio.com.

• Great Lakes RV Show runs today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the SeaGate convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Admission: $7 adults, children 12 and under free. www.toledo-seagate.com.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Souper Walk, a hike and a cup of soup, at 7 p.m. in the Stillwater Prairie Reserve, 9750 state Route 185, Covington. Take a nonperishable food item to donate. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Meals: $8 adults dine in, $7.50 carry-out.

SATURDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, hosts the Great Backyard Bird Count Workshop at 2 p.m. for people who want to participate in the count. 937-698-6493.

• Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation hosts Scarfapawlooza, a fundraiser for a new animal shelter, with live music by the Joel Young Band, 50/50 drawing, silent auction and cash bar, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, in the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Tickets: $10 at the door.

• John Bryan State Park, 3790 state Route 370, Yellow Springs, hosts guided winter hikes in the Little Miami River Gorge, leaving every 10 minutes from 9 to 11 a.m. 937-537-6173.

• Darke County Parks hosts a Park P.A.L.S. program, Love to Recycle, for children in kindergarten through second grade from 10 a.m. to noon and Meet the Animal Ambassadors, Great Horned Owl, at 2 p.m. in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Park PALS fee, $3. Advance registration required. Ambassadors program free, but advance registration required at 937-548-0165.

• Tipp City Area Arts Council hosts its Fine Art Exhibit and Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Room of the Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

• The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati presents “The Wizard of Oz” today, Saturday and Feb. 17-19, in the Taft Theatre, 317 E. 5th St., Cincinnati. Times vary. Tickets: $10-$20 plus fees at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, opens an exhibit, “Kay WalkingStick: An American Artist,” which runs through May 7, and hosts Artventures: Be My Valentine for families from 1 to 3 p.m. Exhibit open Wednesay, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Museum admission: $8 adults, $5 seniors and active military, students and members free. Artventures admission: $10 family of four members, $15 family of four nonmembers, $2 each additional child. daytonartinstitute.org.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Art Institute and Indigo Yoga offer Yoga at the Museum, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Yoga, art and champagne. Take a mat. Admission: $15 members, $18 nonmembers. Advance registration required at www.daytonartinstitute.org/yoga.

• Armstrong Air & Space Museum, 500 Apollo Drive, Wapakoneta, offers Love You to the Moon & Back, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. crafts, guided tours, treats. Program fee: $4 per child. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $4 children 6-12; free children 5 and under. 800-860-0142.

• Auglaize County United Way and Heritage Trails Park District host a hike along the Miami Erie Canal from 1 to 3 p.m. Meet in the Canal Room of the St. Marys Utilities Building, 106 E. Spring St., St. Marys. Leashed pets welcome. Free.

• New Bremen Senior Center hosts card games at 7 p.m. for all who enjoy cards.

• Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118, Van Wert, presents “42nd Street” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35-$60 at npacvw.org.

MONDAY

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a National Gum Drop Day drop-in activity for teens from 3 to 4 p.m. Free. 492-8354.

• New Bremen Library hosts Scrabble fun for adults at 1 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Library hosts the Lego Builders Club for children 3-12 at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts family night and a craft, drop-in from 4 to 7 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

TUESDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Reader’s Theater Junior for children in grades 2-3 at 3:30 p.m. and story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. Advance registration for theater at 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts preschool story time for children 3 to kindergarten at 10:30 a.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. 937-548-0165.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents the Van Dells in concert at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $53-$55 at 800-677-9505. Includes dinner.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts reader’s theater for children in grades K-3 at 3:30 p.m. and Paws to Read for children in grades K-2 to read to dogs at 5:45 p.m. Advance registration for Paws to Read at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• New Bremen Senior Center hosts card games at 7 p.m. for all who enjoy cards.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Tales for Twos at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time at 10:30 a.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Library offers a craft for tweens and teens in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion at 2 p.m. and a DIY Take Home Project, soup and dip mixes, at 6 p.m. Advance registration for project at 419-629-2925.

FEB. 16

• New Bremen Senior Center hosts card games at 1 p.m. for all who enjoy cards.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and a Pinaterest craft for adults, a beaded monogram, at 1 p.m. Advance registration for craft at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts story time for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Minion Army for children in grades 3-5 at 3:30 p.m.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com.

