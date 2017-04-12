Let yourself go

TODAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main, Troy, presents an exhibit, “Arte Cubano 2016,” Exhibit continues through April 30. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Kay WalkingStick: An American Artist,” through May 7. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $8 adults, $5 seniors and active military, students and members free. daytonartinstitute.org.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas” through April 23. Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $61-$75 at 800-677-9505. Includes meal.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “A Dangerous Woman, Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honore Sharrer” through May 21; “Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe” through May 10; “[email protected] : The Work of Ruben and Isabel Toledo,” through June 30; “Aminah’s Presidential Suite” through Dec. 31; “Dogs” through April 30; “Allan Sekula: Aerospace Folktales and Other Stories” and “Glass Magic” through Dec. 31, 2018; hours vary; Admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “All the Roads Home” through April 23. Times vary. Tickets: $35 and up at 800-582-3208.

• Human Race Theatre Co. presents “On Golden Pond” through April 23, in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Motown the Musical” through Sunday in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $30-$97 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Darke County Parks hosts a fitness hike at 5:30 p.m. in the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. 937-548-0165.

• Amos Memorial Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a family fun night, “Funny Farm,” at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert by Boney James scheduled for June 25 and for a concert by Air Supply scheduled for Aug. 12 in the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. www.ticketmaster.com.

• Russia Branch Library, 200 Raider St., Russia, hosts story time at 10:15 a.m.

• VFW, 2841 Wapakoneta Ave., hosts a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Meals: $7.50 eat in; $7 carry-out.

• Sidney Knights of Columbus, 1300 N. Fourth Ave., hosts a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Meals for adults: $8 eat in; $7.50 carry out; for children 11 and under: $4.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 900 Parkwood St., hosts Kid’s Night Out for children 5-11, from 7 to 10 p.m. Fee: $12 members, $18 nonmembers at 492-9134.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118, Van Wert, presents David Phelps in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $20-$35 at 419-238-6722.

• Cincinnati Symphony presents Brahms Fest with concerts at 11 a.m., today, and at 8 p.m., Saturday, in the Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. Tickets” $22-$105 at cincinnatisymphony.org.

• Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, hosts an overnight ghost hunt for people 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets: $70 at mrps.org.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 900 Parkwood St., hosts a preschool PJ party for children 3-6 from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission: $12 members; $18 nonmembers and today is the deadline to register children 3-12 for a swimming Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 or 11:30 a.m. Fee: $5 members, $7 nonmembers.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in, Easter egg-painting craft from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children in grades K-5. Free.

• Wright State University Lake Campus, 7600 Lake Campus Drive, Celina, presents a sign language concert in James F. Dicke Hall at 7 p.m. Free. For information, email [email protected]

SATURDAY

• Darke County Park District presents a program for children in grades K-2, “Spring Hiking Adventure,” from 10 a.m. to noon in the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Fee: $3. 937-548-0165.

• Today is the deadline to buy tickets for the New Knoxville Historical Society annual dinner meeting featuring Dr. Timothy Anderson, scheduled for April 20 at 6:30 p.m., in the First Church in New Knoxville. Tickets: $12 at Village Market in Niew Knoxville and by phone at 419-753-2104.

• Miami County Park District hosts Gardening 101, a class for beginning gardeners, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., in the Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. state Route 41, Troy. Admission: $3 per person, $5 per family. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave., hosts an Easter egg hunt for children up to sixth grade at 10 a.m.

• Sidney Alive hosts an Easter egg hunt for children through age 11 at 11 a.m. on the courtsquare.

• Anna Civic Association and Anna Library host an Easter egg hunt and activities with the Easter Bunny at 1 p.m.

• New Bremen New Knoxville Rotary Club and village of New Bremen host an Easter egg hunt for children up to sixth grade in the Jaycee Park at 1 p.m.

• Osgood American Legion hosts an Easter egg hunt for children up to third grade in the Legion hall, S. North St., Osgood, at 1 p.m.

• Village of Botkins hosts an Easter egg hunt for children up to age 12 in the Botkins Community Park at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents View from the Vista, birdwatching, from 2 to 4 p.m. And today is the deadline to register for the 5K Run Wild for Wildlife, scheduled for April 22. Race fee: $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Birdwatching free. 937-698-6493.

• Sidney First United Methodist Church hosts an Easter egg hunt for children up to sixth grade at Sidney High School, 1215 Campbell Road, at about noon. Free.

MONDAY

• Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy, presents a talk by Deb Oexmann about Iceland at 7 p.m. Admissing: $5 nonmembers; members free. 937-698-6493.

• New Bremen Library hosts Move and Groove to the Music for chldren in grades K-3 at 6:30 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts preschool story time for children 3 to kindergarten at 10:30 a.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents a Mid-Day Arts Cafe program by the Dayton contemporary Dance Company at 11:30 a.m. in the Schuster Performing Arts Center in downtown Dayton. Tickets: $15 includes lunch. 937-228-3630.

• Cincinnati Symphony presents Itzhak Perlman in concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. Tickets: $85-$200 at cincinnatisymphony.org.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, presents mixed media paintings by Darren Haper and a paper installation by Emily Moores, through May 19.

WEDNESDAY

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers Tales for Twos at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time at 10:30 a.m.

• Today is the deadline to purchase tickets at a 20 percent discount for the “Game Plan for Financial Success,” featuring Lou Holtz, scheduled for April 27 in Sidney High School to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County. Use code “Easter” at ohio2017.com to buy tickets for $20 each. Regular tickets at $25 available after today and at the door.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents a program, “The Easter Story in Art,” at 2 p.m. Tickets: $20 at 614-629-0359.

• New Knoxville Community Library offers a craft for children in fourth grade and older at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a book discussion at 2 p.m. and an essential oil project for pets at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for oil project at 419-628-2925.

APRIL 20

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, presents Mrs. Hayner’s Birthday Tea at 2 p.m. and a talk by Joy-Turner-Price, “BoHo: The New Bohemian Style.” Tickets: $15. Must be purchased in advance. Information at 937-339-0457.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts story time for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m. and an adult craft, terrarium in a coffee pot, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required for craft at 419-753-2724.

• Edison State Community College, 1973 Edison Drive, Piqua, presents a screening of “Shooting Beauty” and a panel discussion of the film at noon in Room 329. Free.

• Miami County Park District hosts a Health Trekker walk at 10 a.m. in the Farrington Reserve, 1594 W. Peterson Road, Piqua. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts Minion Army for children in grades 3-5 at 3:30 p.m. and Teen Thursday for children in grades 6-12 from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library offers a Pinterest craft, burlap table runner, for adults at 1 p.m. Advance registratrion required at 419-629-2158.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to [email protected]

