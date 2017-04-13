Airstream names artists for show

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream will present the second annual Airstream Fine Art Invitational, May 30 to June 3, in conjunction with Alumapalooza at its headquarters in Jackson Cente.

Featured artists will be Scott Lloyd Anderson, Wendy Brayton, Tom Brown, John Cogan, Brent Cotton, Kevin Courter, Jon Francis, Gary Frisk, Mark Gingerich, Carolyn Hesse-Low, Tim Horn, Neal Hughes, Elizabeth Jose, Dan Knepper, Don Lake, Christopher Leeper, Joseph McGurl, Doug Morgan, Kathie Odom, Patrick Saunders, Michael Scott, James Toogood, and Steven Walker.

These artists are some of the top living artists today. They have won numerous national awards and have their work featured in prominent galleries across the country. This year’s artists were chosen because their work reflects the idea of “Americana” — culture, history, people, nature.

This year’s invitational will be judged by James H. Nottage, vice president and chief curatorial officer of the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis. Nottage also served as Gund Curator of Western Art. He has curated or developed more than 100 special exhibitions and authored or contributed to more than 20 books. Nottage was named an outstanding alumnus of the University of Wyoming in 2011 where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts degrees. He also has Master of Arts in museum studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program and is a graduate of the Getty Leadership Institute for Museum Management.

The Airstream Fine Art Invitational will run in conjunction with Alumapalooza, an annual gathering of Airstream owners and enthusiasts from across the country. Alumapalooza is both a rally and educational event. Not only do attendees meet other people who share their love for the brand, they also have the opportunity to talk with Airstream employees and explore the factory and service center.