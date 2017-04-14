Theater presents dessert show as fundraiser

SIDNEY — Sock & Buskin Players will host award-winning actor Greg Smith in a fun-filled production of “Precious Heart” at The Bridge restaurant, 127 W. Poplar Street, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 and include dessert. Reservations can be made by phone at 726-0755 or by email at [email protected]

Smith spent more than 30 years in the theater in Dayton and, in 2010, brought the character of Fleeta Mae Bryte to the Dayton Theatre Guild. Since then, Fleeta has traveled to Cincinnati, Xenia, Troy, Columbus, Dallas, El Paso and Granbury, Texas, presenting “Precious Heart” by Ted Karber Jr., as a fund raiser for various community theatres.

Now residing in Columbus, Smith cofounded the Eclipse Theatre Co. in 2016. An award winning actor, director and designer, Smith was inducted into the Dayton Theatre Hall of Fame in 2005.

Those who would like to have dinner at The Bridge prior to the show, should call 492-2542 for reservations. With the purchase of two entrees, patrons will receive a free appetizer.

This event is a benefit for Sock & Buskin and the Ohio Community Theatre Association.

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Smith.jpg