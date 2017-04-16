Card party set for Wednesday

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will hosts its annual Spring Card Party, Wednesday, April 19, the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave.

The event is open to the public. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. for an afternoon of cards of one’s choice from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $6. It is best to come with friends to make up a table. Playing cards will be provided if needed.

Refreshments including punch and coffee are included in the price of admission. Also, door prizes will be awarded during the afternoon, and the card game-winner at each table will receive a prize.

A raffle of more than 50 prizes will take place. Raffle tickets will be for sale during the event.