Parks to mark Earth Day with bird events

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks will celebrate birds on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

The fun-filled birding festival will begin with Breakfast with the Birds, a fundraiser by the Darke County Birders Club, which will offer breakfast bites in an effort to raise money to care for Greta, the Darke County Parks’ owl. Five Rivers MetroParks will join the celebration with a wide selection of birds of prey animal ambassadors. Attendees will see a screech owl, a kestrel, and a red-tailed hawk up close, and learn about these animals. The day will continue with a variety of bird-themed activities for all ages, a walk, workshops, and more.

Naturalists will lead participants to discover who’s nesting around the Nature Center or in a lunch-time chat about bird feeding. At 7:30 a.m., avid birders can enjoy a discovery hike, with an 8:30 a.m. beginners bird walk to follow. The whole family can discover birds together on the 9 a.m. hike, and ongoing after 10 a.m., there will be nest box-building, a bird feeder craft, toys that fly, bird bingo, workshops on gardening for birds, backyard bird feeding, time to explore the Natural Play Area, and much more. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Friends of the Parks will offer a hotdog lunch.

Most activities are free of charge.

For information, call 937-548-0165.