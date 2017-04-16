SCARF looks for Top Cat

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) has opened nominations to name the 2017 Top Cat.

Pet owners can nominate their felines through 11:59 p.m., April 23, at www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com. To enter their cats, owners must provide a photo that will be featured during the voting period on the SCARF website. The fee to nominate is $5.

Fans can vote for their favorites at a cost of $1 per vote from May 1 to May 14. The cat that raises the most money for SCARF will be named Top Cat and will receive a professional photo shoot at Picture Perfect in Sidney and a basket of goodies from Walmart.

The picture will be featured on the SCARF website and brochure for a year.