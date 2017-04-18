Hospital ball raises $39,000

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Foundation celebrated the 23rd ball with a “Denim and Diamonds”-themed event in the Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

More than $39,000 was raised for the Wilson Health Foundation’s general endowment fund to provide for capital equipment and patient care needs.

Vance Stewart, chairman of the Wilson Health Foundation Board said, “A great time was had by all in attendance. Everyone loved having the choice of ‘Denim or Diamonds’ or a mixture of both. The evening was a great success and the surprise entertainment was fantastic.”

The Three Waiters performed during the event.

This year, the Foundation Ball Committee were Scarlet Francis, Melissa McDonald, Beth Roe, Jackie Simpson and Kiera Sullivan.

For information about making a donation to Wilson Health or to be added to the mailing list for next year’s ball, call 498-5575.

