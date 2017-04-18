Logan art league calls for artists

LAKEVIEW — The Logan County Art League has announced a call for fine artists and fine craftspeople to participate in Art on the Beach.

The eighth annual art festival will be Aug. 5-6, at Oldfield Beach, Lakeview. The location can be reached by both car and boat. It is handicapped accessible.

Each year Art on the Beach draws hundreds of visitors. Not only will there be professional art and fine crafts for sale, there will be entertainment and a free music festival presented by Shine FM and food vendors.

For an application, call 937-602-3032 or email [email protected] The deadline for early-bird entry at a reduced rate is July 15. This is a juried show.