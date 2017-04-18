Ross talks baseball with Rotarians

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club hosted its weekly luncheon, April 10, where the speaker was Dave Ross.

Discussing the Reds’ early successes, Ross said that it has been a great start to the season for the Reds. He said his outlook for this year was that the Reds would be able to hit the ball really well, but he questioned the pitching, particularly with the starting rotation, that would potentially be an issue for them this year.

In discussing the starting rotation, Ross described Bronson Arroyo: “I discovered [Bronson] even more out in Arizona, how much not only the ball club, but the players who played with him before and the media really root for this guy and what a consummate teammate he is. And he may still have something to contribute.” Ross then mentioned Homer Baily and his uncertain timetable to return from injury. As for the bullpen, Ross provided that they have been “as good as gold” thus far and have provided support for the starters.

“If [the Reds] can be somewhere in the vicinity of the .500 mark in late July early August, they see where they are and see if they need to add any pieces, and decide how that fits with their overall strategy of rebuilding the ball club,” Ross said. He emphasized the Reds need not to abandon the long-term strategy of rebuilding the team should they find themselves in that position.

Ross provided some updates on area players.

“Jared Hoying, who became Shelby County’s first major leaguer, got to play in the postseason with the Texas Rangers,” Ross said. Hoying was hoping to make the Rangers team this year, but is back in AAA, having a decent start. “(Craig Stammen) did make a successful comeback and did make the opening day roster for the San Diego Padres and to this moment has played in two games and has not given up an earned run.” Ross went on to say that Stammen “looks to be totally healthy and things are going well for him, and it couldn’t happen to a better guy.” In discussing Corey Luebke from Marian Local, now with the Chicago White Sox organization, Ross said Luebke recently had a hamstring strain and is down for about a week. Luebke “agreed to a minor league assignment with Charlotte, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox,” Ross said.