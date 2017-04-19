Let yourself go

TODAY

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main, Troy, presents an exhibit, “Arte Cubano 2016,” Exhibit continues through April 30. Free. 937-339-0457.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an exhibit, “Kay WalkingStick: An American Artist,” through May 7. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission: $8 adults, $5 seniors and active military, students and members free. daytonartinstitute.org.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Away in the Basement: A Church Basement Ladies Christmas” through Sunday. Thursday, Friday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: $61-$75 at 800-677-9505. Includes meal.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, exhibits “A Dangerous Woman, Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honore Sharrer” through May 21; “Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe” through May 10; “[email protected] : The Work of Ruben and Isabel Toledo,” through June 30; “Aminah’s Presidential Suite” through Dec. 31; “Dogs” through April 30; “Allan Sekula: Aerospace Folktales and Other Stories” and “Glass Magic” through Dec. 31, 2018; hours vary; Admission: Adults $14; seniors, $8; students 18 and older, $8; students 6-17, $5; children 5 and under, free; Sundays free; Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., pay what you want.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “All the Roads Home” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $35 and up at 800-582-3208.

• Human Race Theatre Co. presents “On Golden Pond” through Sunday, in the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$50 at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, presents mixed media paintings by Darren Haper and a paper installation by Emily Moores, through May 19. Reception today from 6 to 8 p.m. Free.

• Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, presents the musical, “Chicago,” through Sunday. Times vary. Tickets: $38-$88 at 419-381-8851.

• Darke County Parks hosts a 5K walk in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve at 5:30 p.m. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Wright State University presents “WSU Dance, Six World Premiere Works” today at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the campus Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students at 937-775-2500.

FRIDAY

• Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. for a concert by Willie Nelson and Dawes scheduled for July 12 and at noon for a concert featuring Gov’t Mule and Blackberry Smoke scheduled for Aug. 24 in the PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

• Russia Branch Library, 200 Raider St., Russia, hosts story time at 10:15 a.m.

• ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents “Naked Classics: Schubert 10” at 8 p.m. in the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus. Tickets: $25 plus fees at promusicacolumbus.org.

• Columbus Dance Theatre presents “Moving Words” at 8 p.m., today, and Saturday, at 3 and 8 p.m., in the Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus. Tickets: $15-$30 at columbusdancetheatre.com.

• Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents “Shaham Plays Prokofiev” at 8 p.m., today and Saturday, in the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St., Columbus. Tickets: $10-$68 at columbussymphony.com.

• Bellbrook Sugar Maple Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. along Franklin Street in downtown Bellbrook. Entertainment, parade, chidlren’s activities, crafts and food. 877-522-5995.

• Cincinnati Symphony presents “Louis Conducts Mahler, at 8 p.m. today and Saturday, in the Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Cincinnati. Tickets: $12-$107 at 513-381-3300.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Celtic Woman Voices of Angels” in the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $72 at ticketcenterstage.com.

• Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, hosts a ghost walk for people 13 and older from 8 to 10 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to midnight. Tickets: $25 at mrps.org.

• Miami County Parks District hosts a frog walk from 8:30 to 10 p.m. in the Garbry Big Woods Sanctuary, 2540 E. Statler Road, Piqua. Take a flashlight. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, hosts Bourbon and Bubbles, a whiskey and champagne tasting, from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets: $45 members, $55 nonmembers at 937-223-4278.

• Wright State University presents “Macbeth” today at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Herbst Theatre of the Creative Arts Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Highway, Fairborn. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students at 937-775-2500.

• Amvets Post 1986, 1319 Fourth Ave., hosts a fish and chicken fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Dine in or carry out. Meals: $7.

• Wright State University presents a sign language concert by Lake Campus students at 7 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Hall, 7600 Lake Campus Drive, Celina. Free.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. today for a concert by Collection Soul with Our Lady Peace and Tonic, scheduled for June 27 in Rose Music Center in Huber Heights. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

SATURDAY

• Darke County Parks celebrates Earth Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Bird hikes at 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m., crafts, bird bingo, gardening workships, bird feeding beginning at 10 a.m. Hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 937-548-0165.

• Central Ohio Symphony presents works by Ohio composers in a concert at 7:30 p.m. in Gray Chapel, University Hall, Ohio Wesleyan University, 61 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Tickets: $26 at centralohiosymphony.org.

• Chamber Music Columbus presents Hsin Yun Huang in concert at 2 p.m. in the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus. Tickets: $11-$52 plus fees at chambermusiccolumbus.org.

• Marion Palace Theatre, 276 W. Center St., Marion, presents comedian Jeff Allen at 8 p.m. Tickets: $20-$35 at marionpalace.org.

• ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents “Sketches from Vienna” with Lera Auerbach and Katherine McLin, a world premiere, at 5:30 p.m., today, and at 7 p.m., Sunday, in the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St., Columbus. Tickets: $12-$50 at 614-464-0066.

• Lima Symphony Orchestra presents “Choral Illuminations” in the Veterans’ Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30 at 419-222-5701.

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Muraro’s Beautiful Daughters,” in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets: $15 at ticketcenterstage.com.

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, presents “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” through May 20. Times vary. Tickets: $30-$78 at cincyplay.com.

• Springfield Museum of Art, 107 Cliff Park Road, Springfield, presents “Ponds, Gardens and Shadows: Paintings by Jennifer Rosengarten” through Jan. 7. Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $5 adults, $3 students and seniors, children 17 and under, free. 937-325-4673.

• Today is the deadline to make reservations for the Sparking Imaginations Tour, a tour for people with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia and their caregivers, of the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. 614-629-0342.

• Ohio State Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, hosts an overnight ghost hunt for people 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Tickets: $70 at mrps.org.

• Miami County Park District hosts an Earth Day campfire from 9 to 11 p.m. in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. Free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• Partners for Community Living and Toward Independence present the 10th annual Art & Soul Exhibit through May 12 in the Toward Independence Gallery, 81 E. Main St., Xenia. Opening reception today from 3 to 5 p.m. Free. 937-278-0791.

• A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. state Route 36, Conover, hosts its Spring Fling open house, featuring dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. Meals: $7 adults, children 12 and under, $3. Bingo: 25 cents per board for 20 games.

SUNDAY

• Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents a chamber music concert featuring brass and percussion, “Fantastic Brass,” at 3 p.m., in the Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton. Preconcert talk at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $22 adults, $14 students. www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Dayton History and the Oakwood Historical Society present “Wright at Home,” an open house in Hawthorn Hill, the home of Orville Wright, 7 Hawthorne St., Dayton, from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door for adults, $5 for children 4-12, children under 4, free, at 937-293-2841, ext. 127.

• Fort Loramie Historical Association presents its Artifact Show from 1 to 4 in the Fort Loramie Historical Association Museum, 37 N. Main St., Fort Loramie. Take pre- and early-history artifacts to display or just go to look. Free.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Decorators’ Show House” through May 14. Times vary. Tickets: $25 at 614-629-0359.

• Miami County Park District hosts a 5K run/walk, “Trail Run Challenge,” with registration at 8 a.m. and the walk at 9 a.m. in the Hobart Urban Nature Preserve, 1400 Tyrone, Troy; a Naturalist Adventure Series program for families, “The Rites of Spring,” from 1 to 4 p.m. and a Storybook Tails program, “The Ohter Way to Listen,” from 1 to 3 p.m., both in the Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, Tipp City. 5K fee, $25. Other programs free. Register at miamicountyparks.com.

• The Air Force Museum Theatre screens “Captain America: Civil War” at 4 p.m. in the national Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn. Tickets: $5. 937-656-4629.

MONDAY

• Victoria Theatre Association presents “Pete McBride: Chasing Rivers” a photographer’s talk, in the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Dayton, at 7 p.m. Tickets: $27-$32 at ticketcenterstage.com.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers a drop-in craft, Tropical Surprise, for children in grades K-5 from 4 to 7 p.m. 492-8354.

• New Bremen Public Library offers fun and games for adults at 1 p.m. and Paws to Read, for children in grades K-3 to read to dogs at 6 p.m. Advance registration for both required at 419-629-2158.

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts Bingo Bash for all ages at 3 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts a family story time at 6:15 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

• Auglaize County Historical Society and Auglaize County Public District Library present an exhibit, “I Got This from Vern: A Sampling of the collections of Vern Doenges,” today through May 13 in the Wapakoneta Library, 203 Perry St., Wapakoneta. Free.

TUESDAY

• Miami County YMCA-Robinson Branch, 3060 S. county Road 25A, Troy, offers a Building Strong Families parenting class for parents of children up to elementary-school-age, at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 937-440-9622. Free.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m. 419-629-2158.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts preschool story time for children 3 to kindergarten at 10:30 a.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts an early morning discovery hike for adults at 8 a.m. and Project FeederWatch, bird-watching, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today and Wednesday in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 state Route 502 W., Greenville. Free. Take binoculars for both events. 937-548-0165.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., hosts a drop-in karaoke activity for teens from 3 to 4 p.m. 492-8354.

WEDNESDAY

• Today is the deadline to order plants from Darke County Park District. The plants can be picked up at the Nature Center, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 937-548-0165.

• Amos Memorial Public Library, 230 E. North St., offers Tales for Twos at 9:30 a.m. and Mother Goose Time at 10:30 a.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster presents a program by Renae Eckert about essential oils at 6 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

APRIL 27

• New Knoxville Community Library hosts story time for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m. and the Lego Robotics Club for childlren in grades 3-7 at 4 p.m. Advance reservation needed for robotics at 419-753-2724.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts a program at 6 p.m. for members of the public of all ages to paint canvases for an installation in the library. Advance registration required at 419-629-2158.

• Wright State University presents a display of graphic design, multimedia and photogaphy works by Lake Campus students from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Hall, 7600 Lake Campus Drive, Celina. Students will discuss their works from noon to 2 p.m. Free.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to [email protected]

