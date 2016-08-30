Versailles Health Care resident Dorvan Phlipot and Activities Assistant Candy Stump look at the rabbits during a visit to the Darke County Fair. Numerous long-term care residents and staff members enjoyed a visit to the fair which also included lunch.

Versailles Health Care resident Dorvan Phlipot and Activities Assistant Candy Stump look at the rabbits during a visit to the Darke County Fair. Numerous long-term care residents and staff members enjoyed a visit to the fair which also included lunch. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-phlipot.jpg Versailles Health Care resident Dorvan Phlipot and Activities Assistant Candy Stump look at the rabbits during a visit to the Darke County Fair. Numerous long-term care residents and staff members enjoyed a visit to the fair which also included lunch. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-Lunch.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-Dill.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-Games.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-Mader.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-Mader2.jpg http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Darke-County-Fair-2016-Stoltz_.jpg