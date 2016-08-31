Let yourself go

TODAY

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton, presents an interactive exhibit, “The Antarctic Sublime & Elements of Nature: Water,” which runs through Oct. 16. Today, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Admission: $14 adults; $11 seniors, college students, active military; $6 children 7-17; members and children 6 and under free.

• Shelby County Historical Society continues its exhibit, “Intrepid Women of Shelby County,” which runs through October, in the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave. Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Free.

• Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Origami in the Garden,” large- and small-scale works in metal, through Nov. 13. Daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $13 adults, $10 seniors and students, $6 children 3-17, members and children 2 and under, free. fpconservatory.org.

• Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St., Columbus, presents “Picasso: The Great War, Experimentation and Change” and “Picasso: 25 Years of Edition Ceramics,” which run through Sept. 10. Hours vary. Admission: $6-$20. And a talk led by Nannette Maciejunes of “Mona Lisa: A Life Discovered,” by Dianne Hales, at 7 p.m. Advance registration for book discussion at 614-629-0359. Admission: $5 nonmembers; members free. www.columbusmuseum.org.

• National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Wight-Patterson Air Force Base, Fairborn, runs “MathAlive!,” an inteactive exhibit of video games, sports, design, music, entertainment, space and robotics, through Oct. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. Free.

• Rosewood Gallery, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering, continues HWD (Height x Width x Depth), an exhibit of sculpture, which runs through Oct. 7. Reception today from 6 to 8 p.m. Exhibit open Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. 937-296-0294.

• Actors Theatre of Louisville, 316 W. Main St., Louisville, Kentucky, presents “The 39 Steps,” today through Sept. 18. Times vary. Tickets: $25-$59 at www.actorstheatre.org.

• Hancock County Fair runs through Monday at the fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay. Admission: $7 for one adult and dependent children 15 and under; active military, free. www.hancockfairgrounds.com.

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Million Dollar Quartet” through Oct. 29. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 5 p.m. Tickets: $59-$75, includes dinner. 800-677-9505.

• New Knoxville Library hosts a book discussion of “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah at 6 p.m. Free.

• Alpha Community Center, 330 E. Court St., hosts an open house from 5 to 7 p.m.

• Darke County Parks hosts a hike, “Goldenrod and Asters,” at 6 p.m. in the Turkeyfoot Preserve along Bishop Road, just off Ohio 121, south of Greenville. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Wright State Physicians Obstetrics & Gynecology present a talk by Dr. Steven R. Lindheim, “Polycystic ovary Syndrome,” at 6:30 p.m. in Classroom 1 of the Wright State Physicians Health Center, 725 University Blvd., Fairborn. Free. Advance registration required at 937-208-2212.

FRIDAY

• Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights, presents Toad the Wet Sprocket with Rusted Root in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets: $23.50-$43 plus fees at 800-745-3000 and www.ticketmaster.com.

• Darke County Parks hosts hikes for butterfly monitoring at 2 p.m. in the Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville.

• Russia Homecoming Festival begins today at 6:45 p.m. and runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in the village park and downtown Russia. Food, beer, rides, entertainment, raffles, Mass, diaper derby, tournaments, kiddie tractor pull, poker.

• Old Time Country Jamboree performs in the Spring Creek Christian Church, 63 Wiles Road, at 7 p.m. Admission: $3.

• Pendleton Art Center, 1105 Central Ave., Middletown, opens an exhibit, “Images of Cuba,” paintings by Cuban artists, during First Friday, from 5 to 9 p.m. Exhibit continues through Sept. 30, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 513-241-4010, ext. 1021.

SATURDAY

• Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, opens “A Prayer for Owen Meany” today at 8 p.m. Performances continue at various times through Oct. 1. Tickets: $35 and up at www.cincyplay.com or 800-582-3208.

• Today is the deadline to register for a free business seminar, Intellectual Property Day, scheduled for Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Endeavor Room of the Student Union on the Wright State University campus in Fairborn. Register at libraries.wright.edu/events/ipday.

• The Great Sidney Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon, on the courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Featuring Taste of the Market.

• Lake Loramie State Park, beach parking lot along Ohio 362, hosts a catfish derby for children 17 and under from 9 a.m. to noon. Free. 937-295-2011.

• SCARF’s Cans for Canines will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Aminal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road.

• SCARF dog wash from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road. Various FFA and 4-H clubs will be washing the dogs. Donations will be accepted and all dogs are welcome. This is a capital campaign fundraiser for SCARF.

• Fort Rowdy Gathering runs today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Covington Community Park, W. Broadway, Covington. Encampment, food, entertainment, games. Free.

• Darke County Parks offers a program to tag, record data and release Monarch butterflies during their fall migration, at 2 p.m., in Shawnee Prairie Nature Preserve, 4267 state Route 502, Greenville. Free. 937-548-0165.

• Signs of the Times talk, Christian Academy Schools, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dr. D. Vincent “Bud” Ford will be the speaker in the series of 21st Centrual Awakening programs. Free.

TUESDAY

• New Bremen Public Library hosts Story Time for children up to first grade at 6:30 p.m.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster hosts story time for all ages and free freeze pops at 3:30 p.m., the Lego club for children in kindergarten and older at 3:30 p.m., and the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades 3-7 and their parents at 4:30 p.m. Advance registration required for robotics at 419-628-2925.

WEDNESDAY

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 107 W. Main St., Troy, hosts a breakfast for veterans, with speakers Matthew Simmons, Dave Duchak, Steven Schumaker and Joseph Gebhart, from 9 to 11 a.m. Free.

• New Knoxville Library offers a Perler bead make-and-take craft for children in grade 4 and older at 3 p.m. Advance registration required at 419-753-2724.

• Stallo Memorial Library in Minster offers Coffee and Craft, burlap flowers, for adults at 10:30 a.m. Free. Advance registration required at 419-628-2925.

SEPT. 8

• Alzheimer’s Association and Fair Haven present a talk by Alzheimer’s Association staff, “Basics of Dementia,” at 6 p.m., in Fair Haven, 2901 Fair Road. Fee: $5 per family. Advance registration required at 800-272-3900.

• New Knoxville Public Library hosts storytime for children 3 to first grade at 3 p.m.

• New Bremen Public Library hosts story time for children up to first grade at 10:30 a.m. and the Lego Robotics Club for children in grades 3-7 and their parents at 3:30 p.m. Advance registration required for Lego Club at 419-629-2158.

Compiled by Patricia Ann Speelman. Submit items to [email protected]

