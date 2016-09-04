Senior Center plans September meeting

The Senior Center Board meeting will be Friday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m. Eeveryone is welcome to the monthly meeting. Please join to hear all news and decisions. The meetings are usually held the first Friday of the month in the top floor conference room. Please join us and hear all of the Senior Center news and discussion.

• Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, in observance of Labor Day.

• The Carry-in Meal will be Sept. 13, at 11:30. Bring a dish to share and your own table service. Shelby County Woodcarvers will be the guest speaker. Come early to get your blood pressure checked by Heritage Center. The entree is provided by Dorothy Love. Carry-in Entertainment Sponsors are Alverto Orthodontics and Sidney Body CARSTAR.

• The Health Luncheon will be Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 11:30 a.m. Health Luncheon is sponsored by Piqua Manor. Please make sure to sign-up for this luncheon.

• Friday night out will be Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.come enjoy cards shuffleboard, Wii, Ping Pong and much more. Please bring your favorite apple dishes to share.

• A Matter of Balance Program that emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls and increase activity levels. Classes provided by Easter Seals are at 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.on Sept. 6, 7, 13, 14, 21, 27 and 28. Classes are limited to 12 people. We will have a sign-up sheet available.

• Aqua Aerobics will start Nov. 7 to Dec. 14 at the Hampton Inn. There will be two sessions, 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Class size is limited to 10 per session. Sign up will start Oct. 10.