Holiday Bazaar plans underway

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby Council will hold its annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, at the center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

Marguerite Meyers will be the chairperson for the event once again. The vent is a major fundraiser for the operating budget of the Senior Center. Many of the center’s members will be involved in making this a community affair, that is open to the public.

Tentative plans call for inviting vendors which will add to the variety of items available for purchase; and finding an attraction for children who accompany their parents. Members of the center will provide a booth of their handcrafted items as well as the bake sale and lunch cafe.

Tours of the Senior Center facilities will be offered both days. The public is invited to attend. Admission will be free.