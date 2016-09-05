Residents rate VHCC highly

VERSAILLES — Versailles Health Care Center has announced receipt of a five-star rating for resident satisfaction from Pinnacle Quality Insight, a nationally recognized, customer satisfaction firm.

Throughout the year, a sampling of VHCC’s residents, patients and their families participate in monthly telephone interviews with Pinnacle that include open-ended questions, as well as the opportunity to rate Versailles Health Care Center in specific categories.

For the month of June 2016, Pinnacle Quality Insight has determined that Versailles Health Care Center residents rated their satisfaction rate at 100 percent, with the national average’s being 73.9 percent. Responsible party satisfaction rate was 93.5 percent compared to the national average of 82.3 percent. Versailles Health Care Center also received a 98.1 percent short-term rehab stay satisfaction rate with national average being 84 percent.

“Every month we gather real-time survey results in order to gain a better understanding of the patients’ and residents’ needs and make improvements when necessary,” said Kristy Earick, CEO/administrator of Versailles Health Care Center. “It’s quite an honor to receive five stars from our residents!”