Today in history

Today is Monday, Sept. 12, the 256th day of 2016. There are 110 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 12, 1960, Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy addressed questions about his Roman Catholic faith, telling the Greater Houston Ministerial Association, “I do not speak for my church on public matters, and the church does not speak for me.”

On this date:

In 1814, the Battle of North Point took place in Maryland during the War of 1812 as American forces slowed British troops advancing on Baltimore.

In 1846, Elizabeth Barrett secretly married Robert Browning at St. Marylebone Church in London.

In 1914, during World War I, the First Battle of the Marne ended in an Allied victory against Germany.

In 1938, Adolf Hitler demanded the right of self-determination for the Sudeten (soo-DAYT’-un) Germans in Czechoslovakia.

In 1944, the Second Quebec Conference opened with President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in attendance.

In 1953, Massachusetts Sen. John F. Kennedy married Jacqueline Lee Bouvier (boo-vee-AY’) in Newport, Rhode Island.

In 1966, “The Monkees” debuted on NBC-TV; “Family Affair” premiered on CBS.

In 1974, Emperor Haile Selassie (HY’-lee sehl-AH’-see) was deposed by Ethiopia’s military after ruling for 58 years.

In 1977, South African black student leader Steve Biko (BEE’-koh) died while in police custody, triggering an international outcry.

In 1986, Joseph Cicippio (sih-SIHP’-ee-oh), the acting comptroller at the American University in Beirut, was kidnapped (he was released in December 1991).

In 1995, the Belarusian military shot down a hydrogen balloon during an international race, killing its two American pilots, John Stuart-Jervis and Alan Fraenckel.

In 2000, Hillary Rodham Clinton became the first first lady to win an election as she claimed victory in the New York Democratic Senate primary, defeating little-known opponent Dr. Mark McMahon.

Ten years ago: In a speech in his native Germany, Pope Benedict XVI said Islamic holy war was against God’s nature and quoted a 14th-century Byzantine emperor, Manuel II Paleologos, as characterizing some teachings of Islam’s founder as “evil and inhuman”; the pope’s comments unleashed a torrent of rage across the Islamic world, prompting him to say he sincerely regretted that Muslims were offended. Syrian guards foiled an attempt by suspected al-Qaida-linked militants to blow up the U.S. Embassy in Damascus.

Five years ago: Texas Gov. Rick Perry, the perceived front-runner in the Republican presidential contest, endured an onslaught from seven rivals during a fractious two-hour debate in Tampa, Florida. Texana Hollis, a 101-year-old woman, was evicted from the southwest Detroit home where she had lived for nearly six decades after her son failed to pay the mortgage. (Hollis was allowed to move back into the house in April 2012 through the efforts of Detroit Free Press columnist Mitch Albom and his charity; Hollis died on Dec. 31, 2013 at the age of 103.) A leaking gasoline pipeline in Kenya’s capital exploded, killing 119 people, according to the Kenya Red Cross. Novak Djokovic (NOH’-vak JOH’-kuh-vich) beat defending champion Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL’) 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1 to win his first U.S. Open championship. Leila Lopes of Angola was crowned Miss Universe at the pageant in Sao Paulo. Kurt Ziebart, 91, inventor of the Ziebart automobile rust-proofing process, died in Williamsburg, Michigan.

One year ago: Jeremy Corbyn, a veteran anti-war campaigner known for his unapologetically socialist views, won a landslide victory to lead Britain’s opposition Labor Party in one of the country’s biggest political shake-ups in decades. Playwright Frank D. Gilroy (“The Subject Was Roses”) died in Monroe, New York, at age 89. Flavia Pennetta defeated fellow Italian Roberta Vinci in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-2, to become the oldest first-time women’s major champion in the Open era; the 33-year-old Pennetta then announced her retirement.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Freddie Jones is 89. Actor Ian Holm is 85. Former U.S. Rep. Henry Waxman, D-Calif., is 77. Actress Linda Gray is 76. Singer Maria Muldaur is 74. Actor Joe Pantoliano is 65. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 64. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 64. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 64. Actor Peter Scolari is 61. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 60. Actress Rachel Ward is 59. Actress Amy Yasbeck is 54. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 51. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 50. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 50. Actor-comedian Louis (loo-ee) C.K. is 49. Rock musician Larry LaLonde (Primus) is 48. Golfer Angel Cabrera is 47. Actor-singer Will Chase is 46. Actor Josh Hopkins is 46. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 42. Actress Lauren Stamile (stuh’-MEE’-lay) is 40. Rapper 2 Chainz is 39. Actor Ben McKenzie is 38. Singer Ruben Studdard is 38. Basketball player Yao Ming is 36. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 35. Actor Alfie Allen is 30. Actress Emmy Rossum is 30. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 23. Actor Colin Ford is 20.

Thought for Today: “Conscience without judgment is superstition.” — Benjamin Whichcote, English theologian and philosopher (1609-1683).