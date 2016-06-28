1 killed, 3 injured in I-75 crash

SIDNEY — A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Monday afternoon has claimed the life of a member of Wittenberg University football team. Three other football players were injured in the crash remain hospitalized.

Miles Laboy, 18, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died of his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He had been ejected from the vehicle and was taken by CareFlight to the hospital.

According to Trooper Mark Murray, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Piqua Post, driver Rashon Edwards, 19, of Cincinnati, and his passengers, Laboy, Dorian Hunter, 20, of Springfield, and Aikili Mosley, 24, of Los Angeles, California, were traveling from Michigan back to school at Wittenberg University in Springfield.

“In my interview with the driver, he said he fell asleep,” said Murray.

Wittenberg University released the following statement following Laboy’s death.

“The Wittenberg University community is mourning the loss of football student-athlete Miles Laboy, class of 2019 from Gaithersburg, Maryland, who was killed in a car accident on Monday, June 27, near Anna, Ohio,” said the release. “

According to the university, all four students are members of the Tiger football team. Head Coach Joe Fincham and Director of Athletics and Recreation Gary Williams, among other campus administrators and members of the Tiger football coaching staff, have been attending to the needs of the students and their families since learning of the accident.

A graduate of Avalon High School, Laboy had just completed his freshman year studying at Wittenberg and competing for the Tiger football team.

“This is a tremendously difficult time for everyone in the Wittenberg football family,” said Fincham, who has been involved in the program since 1990 and the head coach since 1996. “Our coaches, alumni and team members are focused on providing as much support as possible to the young men who survived the accident, and we join Miles’ family in grieving this terrible loss.

“Miles was an outstanding young man and a valued teammate with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with Miles’ family and friends.”

Edwards is a graduate of St. Xavier High School who recently completed his freshman year. Mosley is a graduate of University High School in Los Angeles and a former student-athlete at Pasadena City College who recently completed his first year at Wittenberg. Hunter is a graduate of Springfield High School who transferred to Wittenberg after studying and playing football at the University of Findlay in 2014 and 2015.

“On behalf of Wittenberg University’s Department of Athletics, I wish to express our deepest sympathies to Miles’ family and friends,” Williams said. “Please keep his family and our coaches and student-athletes in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will continue to do everything we can to assist our four young men and their families. Wittenberg is, and always will be, a community that cares, and we are keeping all those involved in our thoughts and prayers.

“I have been asked by Miles’s family to say how much they appreciate the outpouring of love and support that has come from members of the university community. It is important at this time that we respect the family’s privacy, while also supporting their needs in any way possible.”

Funeral arrangements for Laboy will be announced at a later date.

According to Murray, Laboy, who was in the front passenger’s seat, and Hunter, who was in the middle row seating behind the driver, were both ejected from the vehicle. Mosley was riding in the third row seating on the left side and was “possibly” ejected.

“The driver had a seat belt on,” said Murray. “Laboy and Hunter were not wearing seat belts. I’m unsure about Mosley as I haven’t been able to talk to him yet.”

Laboy and Hunter were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Hunter is in stable/critical condition.

Edwards and Mosley were both transported to Lima Memorial Hospital via ambulance. Mosley, who suffered a broken arm, has been treated and released. Edwards, said Murray, is in stable condition and is expected to be transferred to a hospital in Cincinnati.

“Edwards suffered chest and shoulder bruising from the seat belt, which was holding him in the vehicle,” said Murray. “Without the seat belt, he would have been ejected too.”

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the 2002 Green Ford Explorer was travelling south on Interstate 75 at milepost 98, just south of Anna, when the vehicle drifted off the left side of the road, overturned, and ended up off the right side of the road of northbound lanes.

Emergency crews from Anna, Botkins, Sidney, and Minster were on scene along with representatives from the Ohio Department of Transportation to assist with the clean-up and traffic control. In addition, several by-standers offered their assistance to the occupants while first responders arrived on scene, according to the OSHP press release.

The crash however it remains under investigation, said Murray. Charges are pending against Edwards, which will probably include failure to control and possibly more since Laboy has died. Once the investigation is complete, investigators will consult with the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office to determine appropriate charges.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 were blocked for approximately three hours while the injured were treated and the scene was cleared of a large amount of debris.

The Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle accident at the 98 milepost on Interstate 75 Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. Miles Laboy, 18, Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Dorian Hunter, 20, Springfield, were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Laboy died of his injuries at the hospital. Driver Rashon Edwards, 19, Cincinnati, and passenger Akili Mosley, 24, Los Angeles, California, were taken to Lima Memorial Hospital via an ambulance. Mosley was treated and released. Edwards is in stable condition and expected to be transferred to a Cincinnati hospital. Laboy is in critical condition, while Hunter is in stable/critical condition. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/web1_careflight-6.jpgThe Piqua Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle accident at the 98 milepost on Interstate 75 Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. Miles Laboy, 18, Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Dorian Hunter, 20, Springfield, were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Laboy died of his injuries at the hospital. Driver Rashon Edwards, 19, Cincinnati, and passenger Akili Mosley, 24, Los Angeles, California, were taken to Lima Memorial Hospital via an ambulance. Mosley was treated and released. Edwards is in stable condition and expected to be transferred to a Cincinnati hospital. Laboy is in critical condition, while Hunter is in stable/critical condition. Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News The four people involved in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Monday afternoon are cared for by rescue squad members, firefighters and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/web1_accident1-6.jpgThe four people involved in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 Monday afternoon are cared for by rescue squad members, firefighters and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News Laboy http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/web1_LaboyMiles.jpgLaboy Melanie Speicher | Sidney Daily News

Wittenburg football team members involved in accident

By Melanie Speicher [email protected]