Out of the past

125 Years

August 26, 1891

Water on the “European plan,” the pay-for-what-you-use principle, by meter measurement, is proving very satisfactory to consumers and to the water works trustees. A liberal consumer of city water is always a person who realizes that waterworks machinery costs money and that a plant cannot operate on good will. The Sidney Electric Light Co. is the largest consumer using a water meter. Last quarter the company used 10,237 gallons, costing $46.06. An average customer, the Dickas barbershop and bathrooms, used a daily average of 176 gallons and the quarterly bill was only $3.98.

The sewer at the second ward school building overflows on the sidewalk and is something of a nuisance. It is a bad example for other property owners, and needs prompt correction.

100 Years

August 26, 1916

Lt. Glen Hance with a squad from Company L, arrived in Sidney from Camp Willis this morning, seeking 13 members of the company who were reported missing. Some of the missing were home on furlough and had failed to return. Seven of the group were taken into custody this morning and lodged in jail until the others could be rounded up.

75 Years

August 26, 1941

Looking askance at the lack of material, Sidney High School coaches Harold Brown and Herb Woolweaver are running two sessions a day in preparation for the opening football game with St. Marys. Only 18 candidates are now on the squad.

The new McKesson resuscitator and inhalator recently purchased for the Sidney Fire Department has been received at fire headquarters. A special representative from the factory will be in Sidney next week to instruct firemen, members of the police department and the safety crew of the Marion Reserve Power Co. in the use of the equipment.

50 Years

August 26, 1966

An interim board of directors was chosen during the organizational meeting for a Sidney YMCA Thursday night. Richard Henke was elected chairman, with Mrs. Sue Milligan as vice chairman, Edward Harper as secretary, and Richard Koehler, treasurer, all by unanimous voting.

25 Years

August 26, 1991

Among the new Sidney City Schools teachers are Marla Lieber, high school home economics; Brenda Melick, high school math; Brian Schubert, high school math; Thomas Clark, teacher of high school developmentally handicapped students, and James Abbott, guidance counselor. Also entering their first year as teachers in the Sidney City School district are Melinda M. Meyer, kindergarten teacher at Longfellow; Sandy Berlin, first grade teacher at Parkwood, Julie Metzger, first grade teacher at Emerson; Michelle Slife, teacher of primary developmentally handicapped students; and Joan Morgan, first grade teacher at Whittier.

New teachers this year at the Sidney Christian School are Marilyn Ford, kindergarten and first grade; Michelle Stiebohr, second and third grades; and Michael Clayton, fourth and fifth grades.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

