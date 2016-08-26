Fire damages Sidney house

SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Investigation Team is investigating a house fire at 108 N. Wilkinson Ave., which occurred Thursday evening, Aug. 25. The fire is considered to be accidental.

According to the press release, at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday, the Sidney Department of Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to the residence on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small, single-story family home with moderate smoke showing from all sides of the house and a well involved fire in the basement. The home is owned by Bill and Brenda Thomas, who were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape unharmed before calling 911.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly and removed two dogs and one cat from the burning home. Crews remained on scene for several hours putting out fire that had extended into the interior walls and attic space. Crews were rotated frequently due to the heat and humidity.

A box-alarm was called which provided additional manpower from all off-duty personnel along with units from Anna and Lockington Fire Departments. Port Jefferson EMS and Fire provided standby coverage at Sidney’s station to handle any additional calls for service.

No injuries to firefighters or the occupants were reported, however one firefighter was transported to Wilson Health, where he was treated for heat exhaustion.

The Northern Miami Valley Red Cross Chapter is providing assistance to the homeowners.