Minster Oktoberfest Parade announces showcase event

MINSTER — New things are coming to Minster Oktoberfest this year. One of which is a parade showcase.

In conjunction with the Minster Oktoberfest Parade, right before the start of the parade some of the floats and units will be on display to get photos with, touch, and learn about.

The showcase will be on Fourth Street between Frankfort and Hanover Streets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, leaving plenty of time to get back to your seats before the parade starts at 2 p.m.

There will be jugglers, people making balloon animals, superhero’s, some unique stationary vehicles, strolling musicians, and more. The Minster Oktoberfest Parade Showcase will be a family-fun festival type atmosphere.

For questions contact Ric Hausfeld, co-chairman of the Minster Oktoberfest Parade at 491-628-2091.