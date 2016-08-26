Sheriff presents report to Kettlersville Council

KETTLERSVILLE — Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart updated members of the Kettlersville Village Council about his department’s work in the village. The presentation was made during the July council meeting.

Lenhart provided a log of when the sheriff’s office patrolled the village and calls made during June. He will follow up with Municipal Court as to how the village can recoup fine money.

He told council his office can provide inmates to perform projects within the village with the cost to be determined. He will also follow up on an incident of a dog hit in the village. He will also follow up on a resident that has chickens and a goat in the village. The village’s financial officer will provide Lenhart with copies of letters and ordinances sent to the resident and landowner.

Asphalt Systems has completed the crack sealing and still needs to complete work on South Street.

Choice One walked the ditch area with pipeline issues and said this may be a good project for Ohio Pubic Works Commission. Choice One will prepare a proposal for free and will look for other financial options.

An invoice was received and paid for participation in the Shelby County Landbank. Mayor Eric Kaminsky will submit a form for the old general store to be considered as a property to be demolished.

Phil Buehler has contacted the mayor about opening a retail establishment for selling pork. He has talked with the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department and has asked about zoning requirements and the need for a business license. Kaminsky contacted Randy Wentz in regards to zoning requirements.