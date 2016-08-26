Auglaize historical society announces log house dinners

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society announces its Third Annual Log House Dinners on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Gary Log House on the Auglaize County Fairgrounds, Wapakoneta.

Local residents are invited to explore what life was like in Auglaize County around the time the Miami and Erie Canal was completed. They will then enjoy a hearty meal prepared according to the recipes and methods of the 1840s. It’s an unforgettable history experience!

The event is organized by ACHS trustee/vice president Christopher Burton and his wife, Andrea Burton, Adult Services Coordinator at the Auglaize County Public Library, as a benefit for the historical society.

The dinner menu includes: roast pork, cranberry-apple sauce, roasted sweet potatoes, sliced cucumbers with cream salad dressing, Indian muffins with freshly-churned butter, and pound cake with fresh peaches.

The price is $30 per person for Historical Society members, and $35 per person for the general public.

Those who wish to make reservations should contact the Auglaize County Historical Society at 419-738-9328 or [email protected] or visit the Armstrong Air & Space Museum. The deadline for reservations is Sept. 9.