Winners from Maria Stein Country Fest

MARIA STEIN — The following are the various winners from the 2016 Maria Stein Country Fest:

• Grand Prize winner of $2,000 or a $2,500 trip voucher: Julie Koesters, from Cassella; second prize of $500 was Louis Schwieterman, from Celina; third prize of $300 was Deb Osborna; fourth prize of $200 was MA Muhlenkamp, of Geneva, Indiana; fifth prize of $100 was Ernest Bergman, of Yorkshire; sixth through 10th of $50 went to Mike Thobe, of Celina, Mary Mescher, of Ft. Recovery, Connie Flowers, Verona Poeppelman, of Anna, and William Siefring, of Rossberg.

• Mercer Health 5k Run/Walk: Best time was Robert Williams, 17:06.5; Best female was Kelsey Broering, 22:35.4; The youngest runner, 6-years-old, finished 224; The oldest runner, 72-years-old, finished 138; there was a total of 322 runners.

• Punt Pass and Kick: 8-year-old winner was Luke Everman; 9-year-old was Andrew Pohlman; 10-year-old was Mitchel Ranly; 11-year-old was Kyle Otte; 12-year-old was Gabe Link; and 13-year-old was Zach Bertke.

• Racing For Reief Go- Cart Race: winners Buscher Refrigeration and Roudy Roosters.

• Dodgeball: 14 and under winners Dirty Daugs; and 15 and over Poon Jabbers

• Poor Boys Tractor Pull: Antique- Marvin Evers and Chris Burch; Division I- Gene Siefring, Jan Schmiesing, Dick Rosenbauer, Dan miller and Dick Heitz; Division II- Tommy Carr, Kevin Homan, Jeff Poepleman, Dick Eilerman, and Frank Marshal.

• Quarterback Challege: First and second: Coldwater, third: Fort Recovery

The Country Fest committee would like to thank all the many visitors the sponsors and all the volunteers who were responsible for another successful festival.