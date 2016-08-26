Posted on by

Winners from Maria Stein Country Fest


Staff report

MARIA STEIN — The following are the various winners from the 2016 Maria Stein Country Fest:

• Grand Prize winner of $2,000 or a $2,500 trip voucher: Julie Koesters, from Cassella; second prize of $500 was Louis Schwieterman, from Celina; third prize of $300 was Deb Osborna; fourth prize of $200 was MA Muhlenkamp, of Geneva, Indiana; fifth prize of $100 was Ernest Bergman, of Yorkshire; sixth through 10th of $50 went to Mike Thobe, of Celina, Mary Mescher, of Ft. Recovery, Connie Flowers, Verona Poeppelman, of Anna, and William Siefring, of Rossberg.

• Mercer Health 5k Run/Walk: Best time was Robert Williams, 17:06.5; Best female was Kelsey Broering, 22:35.4; The youngest runner, 6-years-old, finished 224; The oldest runner, 72-years-old, finished 138; there was a total of 322 runners.

• Punt Pass and Kick: 8-year-old winner was Luke Everman; 9-year-old was Andrew Pohlman; 10-year-old was Mitchel Ranly; 11-year-old was Kyle Otte; 12-year-old was Gabe Link; and 13-year-old was Zach Bertke.

• Racing For Reief Go- Cart Race: winners Buscher Refrigeration and Roudy Roosters.

• Dodgeball: 14 and under winners Dirty Daugs; and 15 and over Poon Jabbers

• Poor Boys Tractor Pull: Antique- Marvin Evers and Chris Burch; Division I- Gene Siefring, Jan Schmiesing, Dick Rosenbauer, Dan miller and Dick Heitz; Division II- Tommy Carr, Kevin Homan, Jeff Poepleman, Dick Eilerman, and Frank Marshal.

• Quarterback Challege: First and second: Coldwater, third: Fort Recovery

The Country Fest committee would like to thank all the many visitors the sponsors and all the volunteers who were responsible for another successful festival.

Staff report

comments powered by Disqus