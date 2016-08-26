On the agenda

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Council will be ordinances dealing with a community reinvestment area agreement with Airstream and making adjustments in the 2016 annual appropriations of public funds and resolutions creating a capital projects fund and approving a contract for the purchase of an aerial tower truck.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will hold its regular meeting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m. at the board office, 315 E. Court St.