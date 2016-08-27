Out of the past

125 Years

August 27, 1891

Governor Campbell will open the Democratic campaign in Sidney on Thursday, Sept. 17, in the afternoon. A number of other prominent speakers have been invited to attend.

———

Representatives of three firms are scheduled to meet with the Board of Improvement on Tuesday. A furniture factory is anxious to come here and wants a bonus of $7,500. A firm of school desk manufacturers wants grounds and buildings and $10,000 cash and will agree to work from 50 to 100 hands. A buggy firm, which makes a specialty of fine delivery wagons, is seemingly desirous of doing business with the board.

100 Years

August 27, 1916

R.F. Justice, local agent for the Big Four railroad, has received notice that all freight must be received at the freight house here, subject to delay because of the present labor trouble faced by the railroads.

75 Years

August 27, 1941

William Ross, Jr. will leave tomorrow in return to Castle Heights Military Academy, Lebanon, Tenn., after spending the summer here.

———

Final preparations for the opening of the county schools will be made tomorrow when the teachers meet in a general session in the common pleas courtroom at the courthouse. All county schools will open on Sept. 2, Supt. C.E. McCorkle said today. At the conclusion of the meeting, reports for the teachers’ association will be made by V.H. Blake, president.

50 Years

August 27, 1966

The village of Port Jefferson, scene of a number of flowing water wells in the past, had another one today. This well was brought in on the lot of Warren Todd located near the center of the town between State Route 47 and the Great Miami River. The water began to flow when the driller, James Doak, reached a depth of 210 feet.

———

In informal session, the Sidney City Council decided Monday night to authorize taking bids on a Tawawa Park bridge spanning Mosquito Creek, it will connect the park with roughly 20 acres of land donated a year ago by Mrs. William F. Milligan.

25 Years

August 27, 1991

The following teachers are new to the Hardin-Houston School district: Rhonda Cook, kindergarten through sixth grade art teacher; James Magoteaux, high school reading and English teacher; Deanna Barger, high school reading and Spanish teacher; and Julie Hall, fifth grade. Meanwhile, Anna Schools is welcoming three new teachers: Beth King, second grade; Carolyn Bayat, reading and French; and Donna Furrow, teacher of students with learning disabilities.

———

Three new Jackson Center School teachers conducted their first day of classes Monday. The new teachers are Anne Haselbusch, seventh and eighth grade reading and English; Roger McEldowney, business; and Diane Knight, sixth grade. Cindy Cordonnier is the new second grade teacher at Russia Local Schools.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

