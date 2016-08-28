Informational day set

SIDNEY — Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services will be holding an informational day on Sept. 6, 2016, for Ohio’s new Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP).

CCMEP is designed for adults 18 to 24 years old who would like assistance with finding a job or finding a better job. Participants will work closely with an employment specialist to develop an employment plan. In order to be eligible, applicants must be a parent and must meet income requirements.

Interested individuals can stop in to speak with an employment specialist between 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., on Sept. 6, 2016. The office is located at 227 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, Ohio.