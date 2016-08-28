Kids invited to be kids

High heat and humidity didn’t stop kids from coming toTAM’s 8th annual Free to be a Kid Day at VanDemark Farm Saturday, Aug. 27. Adalyn Engel, left, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Michael Wayne Engel and Whitney Marshall, gives Scarfie a hug as members of Hero Strong watch at the event. Kids played mini golf, walked through a corn maze and visited various booths run by local organizations. Hero Strong visits children fighting cancer and other deadly diseases. Scarfie is the mascot for the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) which supports the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

High heat and humidity didn’t stop kids from coming toTAM’s 8th annual Free to be a Kid Day at VanDemark Farm Saturday, Aug. 27. Adalyn Engel, left, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Michael Wayne Engel and Whitney Marshall, gives Scarfie a hug as members of Hero Strong watch at the event. Kids played mini golf, walked through a corn maze and visited various booths run by local organizations. Hero Strong visits children fighting cancer and other deadly diseases. Scarfie is the mascot for the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) which supports the Shelby County Animal Shelter. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SDN082916KidsDay.jpg High heat and humidity didn’t stop kids from coming toTAM’s 8th annual Free to be a Kid Day at VanDemark Farm Saturday, Aug. 27. Adalyn Engel, left, 5, of Sidney, daughter of Michael Wayne Engel and Whitney Marshall, gives Scarfie a hug as members of Hero Strong watch at the event. Kids played mini golf, walked through a corn maze and visited various booths run by local organizations. Hero Strong visits children fighting cancer and other deadly diseases. Scarfie is the mascot for the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) which supports the Shelby County Animal Shelter. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News