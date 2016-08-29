Out of the past

125 Years

August 29, 1891

Mrs. D.A. Wilson and daughter Jessie left today for Cincinnati where Miss Wilson will begin her second year’s course in the college of music.

The German American Bank today purchased $60,000 worth of the Sidney Improvement bonds, making a total of $100,000 in the entire fund. One would say the German American has some faith in the Valley City.

100 Years

August 29, 1916

As a courtesy for Miss Edith McLean of Mansfield, house guest of W.T. McLean and family, Miss Beulah Young entertained with a dinner last evening. Covers were laid for Misses McLean, Agnes Bayley, Katherine Trimpe, Lenora Flinn, Dorothy Loudenback, Eleanor Boyer and the hostess. Following the dinner, the group enjoyed a theater party at the mall.

75 Years

August 29, 1941

The new Spot restaurant was opened for business last night at eight o’clock and a large crowd had gathered about the doors to watch the boys getting ready for the occasion. The place was practically filled as soon as Joe Cook unlocked the front door. Started in 1907, the Spot, now operated by Cook and Ray Anderson, has been an institution in the community for years.

50 Years

August 29, 1966

Brownie Scouts from Troop 23, along with their sisters and brothers, are scheduled to appear on the Uncle Orrie Show on WHIO-TV at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The 19 Scouts, all third graders, are from Lowell and Holy Angels elementary schools. Their leaders are Mrs. George Borchers and Mrs. Dan Decker.

25 Years

August 29, 1991

Seven new teachers greeted students Tuesday in the Fairlawn School District. The teachers are Carolyn Bushong, English and vocal music; Donna Yates, kindergarten; Bonnie Hansen, home economics; Gay Booher, business; Scott Shafer, social studies; James Benetis, fifth grade; and Kathy Short, math.

Photo: Five-year-old Chad Massengill admires the Sidney City Schools Outstanding Citizen Award he presented to Sidney teacher Anthony Wagner, during a breakfast meeting of Sidney City School’s personnel. Wagner received the award for pulling Massengill from Sidney Municipal Swimming Pool on June 2nd. Chad had been lying in the water unconscious when Wagner rescued and revived him. Wagner is also swimming pool manager.

A former veteran member of Sidney City Council is expected to be appointed next month to fill a vacancy on council. Merrill Asher, who currently serves on the Sidney City Board of Education, is expected to be appointed to the First Ward seat at city council’s Sept. 23 meeting, City Manager William Barlow said this morning.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

