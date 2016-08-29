Patrol plans OVI checkpoint this week

PIQUA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that troopers and local law enforcement will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers this week.

The county that the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the moming of the checkpoint.

Operational support for the sobriety checkpoint will be provided by local law enforcement agencies.