Dog wash set for Saturday

SIDNEY — SCARF (Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation) has two fundraisers planned for Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road, Sidney.

From 9 to 11 a.m., volunteers will be accepting cans for the Cans for Canines program. All money raised during the event will be matched up to $250 by sponsor The Styling Co. Scarfie will be on hand to meet people dropping off donations.

Do you have a dirty dog? If so bring him or her to the Dog Wash, which is a capital campaign fundraiser for SCARF. The dog was will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the animal shelter also.

Various FFA and 4-H clubs will be washing the dogs. Donations will be accepted and all dogs are welcome at the event.