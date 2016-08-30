Police to host training class

SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department will be hosting “Be Prepared, Not Scared,” an active shooter response training class on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. The presentation will last approximately 90 minutes.

The class is taught by police officers who have had instructional training. Similar information has been presented to schools and industries in Shelby and Miami counties. The class is designed for civilians who may encounter active shooters in a variety of settings.

Preregistration is not required.

For more information, contact Officer Mike McRill, 937-498-8722 or [email protected]

http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SidneyPOLICELOGO-1.jpg