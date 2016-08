A herd of cows sticks close to the shade of a tree on the 1600 block of Dingman-Slagle Road Tuesday, Aug. 30. An 87 degree temperature around 1:40 p.m. gave the cows a good reason to hide from the sun.

A herd of cows sticks close to the shade of a tree on the 1600 block of Dingman-Slagle Road Tuesday, Aug. 30. An 87 degree temperature around 1:40 p.m. gave the cows a good reason to hide from the sun. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SDN083016CowTree.jpg A herd of cows sticks close to the shade of a tree on the 1600 block of Dingman-Slagle Road Tuesday, Aug. 30. An 87 degree temperature around 1:40 p.m. gave the cows a good reason to hide from the sun. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News