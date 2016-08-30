A fire truck named Miss Tootie

Mary Martz, left, walks with her mom, Mary Ann “Tottie” Gilmore, both of Lockington, to the front of the new Lockington Volunteer Fire Department fire truck that was named Miss Tootie after Gimore’s nickname Sunday afternoon. Gilmore’s father, William Forsythe, helped found the Lockington Fire Department in 1946 after his business burned down. No nearby fire departments would come to his aid due to snowy weather. Gilmore and her family were recognized for their dedication to the fire department during an open house celebrating the department’s 70th anniversary. Careflight arrived and search and rescue dogs from All SAR K9’s demonstrated their tracking abilities.

Mary Martz, left, walks with her mom, Mary Ann “Tottie” Gilmore, both of Lockington, to the front of the new Lockington Volunteer Fire Department fire truck that was named Miss Tootie after Gimore’s nickname Sunday afternoon. Gilmore’s father, William Forsythe, helped found the Lockington Fire Department in 1946 after his business burned down. No nearby fire departments would come to his aid due to snowy weather. Gilmore and her family were recognized for their dedication to the fire department during an open house celebrating the department’s 70th anniversary. Careflight arrived and search and rescue dogs from All SAR K9’s demonstrated their tracking abilities. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_SDN083116Tootie.jpg Mary Martz, left, walks with her mom, Mary Ann “Tottie” Gilmore, both of Lockington, to the front of the new Lockington Volunteer Fire Department fire truck that was named Miss Tootie after Gimore’s nickname Sunday afternoon. Gilmore’s father, William Forsythe, helped found the Lockington Fire Department in 1946 after his business burned down. No nearby fire departments would come to his aid due to snowy weather. Gilmore and her family were recognized for their dedication to the fire department during an open house celebrating the department’s 70th anniversary. Careflight arrived and search and rescue dogs from All SAR K9’s demonstrated their tracking abilities. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News