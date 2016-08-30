Wagner Ware building work begins

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crews mobilized the initial steps toward removing hazardous materials from the former Wagner Ware building, at 440 Fair Road, on Monday, Aug. 29. After a citizen complaint, the EPA investigated the abandoned facility on Aug. 27, 2015, and “confirmed the presence of hazardouse substances … and poses an imminent and substantial threat to the public health …” The EPA is fully funding the removal action and anticipates it will take 90 working days for completion. The project cost, which does not include demolition of the building, is $658,025.

