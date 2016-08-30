64 marijuana plants taken from Lockington yard

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steven Schaffner looks at some of the 64 marijuana plants taken from the yard of a house on Black Fox Trail in Lockington Tuesday, Aug. 30. The plants were spotted by helicopter and then removed during a marijuana eradication held by the Shelby County Sheriff’s office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The investigation is ongoing.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News