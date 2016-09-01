Out of the past

125 Years

September 1, 1891

Death claimed one of the pioneer residents of Sidney yesterday, when J.F. Frazier died at his home, following a brief illness. Born at Staunton, Va., on Dec. 23, 1807, he came to Ohio with his parents when he was seven years old and has been a resident of Sidney since 1834. He served as mayor of the village in the 60s.

— — —

100 Years

September 1, 1916

The fast Kenton Reds, one of the very best teams in the state, had one of their very worst off days at Lakeside park yesterday, and the Elcos had their batting lamps trimmed just right, with the result that the locals annexed their 18th victory of the season by the one-sided score of 14-3.

— — —

The threat of a railroad strike that has plagued the nation for weeks was removed today, when President Wilson signed into law the Adamson eight-hour bill, passed by Congress last week.

— — —

Some complaints have been made over the past several weeks of the dazzling lights on traction cars and automobiles about the city, especially around the public square and on Fair avenue.

75 Years

September 1, 1941

A truck of the Citizens Ice and Coal Co. went into Lake Loramie shortly before noon today, but fortunately Curtis Boroff, the driver, and John O. Fair, who was riding with him, escaped injury. The truck toppled over and wreckers from Fort Loramie and Sidney were required to right the vehicle. It suffered little damage.

— — —

Mrs. Grace Woodruff left today to return to Cincinnati, where she is a member of the faculty at the Conservatory of Music, after spending the summer in her home here.

— — —

Frank Smith, Mrs. Mary Tennery, and Mrs. Cable Pepper have been named deputies in the office of County Treasurer Edward Salm.

50 Years

September 1, 1966

Napolean Debonair, a shorthorn bull owned by Hoewischer Farms, of R.R. 4, Sidney, won the junior championship bull contest at the Ohio State Fair Friday. The bull was shown by William Hoewischer II.

— — —

Two Sidney insurance agents received recognition at a recent meeting of State Farm Insurance agents, managers and wives in Columbus.

Earl Vance was recognized for his five-year association with the firm, and Jerry Coverstone as one of the top ten agents in ordinary life insurance production in Ohio and West Virginia. Their wives also attended.

25 Years

September 1, 1991

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) – President Bush, declaring that “our schools are in trouble,” today challenged parents and students to take more responsibility for improving the quality of education in America.

“If our schools fail us, we can’t blame Washington or Augusta,” Bush said, speaking in Maine’s capital city. “We must blame ourselves for betraying our children.”

Ending his summer vacation, Bush stopped here en route back to Washington to press his crusade to bring new vigor to America’s classrooms. The focus on education is a major part of Bush’s effort to deflect Democratic criticism that he lacks a domestic agenda.

— — —

If Northwood School teacher Pamela Higgins sat down to write one of those, what I did on my summer vacation” essays students often tackle this time of year, she would have to reflect on 2,930 miles worth of memories.

Ms. Higgins served on the race crew of Dayton bicyclist Matt Bond earlier this summer as he competed in the Race Across America (RAAM). The grueling race started in Irving, Calif., and concluded nearly 11 days later in Savannah, Ga.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

