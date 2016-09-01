Making a run for it

An orange and yellow caterpillar crosses the road in the 6000 block of Cisco Road Thursday, Sept. 1. It’s that time of the year when the little fuzzy insects can be seen hustling across area country roads. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the color of the caterpillar predicts what the winter season will be like.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News