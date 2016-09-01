Community invited to donate coats

DAYTON — On Thursday, WDTN and Dayton’s CW kicked off the 33rd annual Coats for Kids campaign. Corporate sponsors for the campaign include LCNB National Bank and St. Vincent de Paul. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.

Since the inception of the campaign, Coats for Kids has collected and distributed more than 492,000 coats and other winter accessories to less fortunate children and adults throughout the Miami Valley.

“We’ve collected thousands of coats over the years, but it seems the need is even greater this year,” said Joe Abouzeid, president and general manager of WDTN and Dayton’s CW. “We’re proud to work with our sponsors and partners to do whatever we can to help. No person should go a day without a coat to keep them warm for the cold winter ahead.”

The campaign, scheduled to run from Sept. 1 through Oct. 7, will once again ask residents of the Dayton region to take any new or washable coat that they or their children may have outgrown to any sponsor location and place them in the Coats for Kids collection barrel. The Cintas Corporation will then launder the coats and RUSH Transportation and Logistics will transport the coats, both at no charge, and then WDTN and Dayton’s CW will distribute the coats to children in need of assistance.

Distribution of the coats will take place Thursday, Oct. 20, at St. Vincent de Paul.

For more information and a complete list of drop-off locations, visit www.wdtn.com.