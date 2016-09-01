Grants training workshop offered at Edison State

PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s Academy for Community Leadership in partnership with The Paul G. Duke Foundation is pleased to announce that the popular fall speaker series is making a return.

The Academy for Community Leadership exists to strengthen not-for-profit organizations by providing quality educational and training opportunities. The first of three events will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piqua campus.

The Grants Training Workshop will begin with a focused and thought-provoking discussion and workshop with a panel of area foundation executives and will continue with grant research training provided by Edison State’s Library, which is a Funding Information Network Partner of the Foundation Center, whose mission is to strengthen the social sector by advancing knowledge about philanthropy.

Leading the session is a panel of experts including, Cheryl Stiefel-Francis of the Miami County Foundation, Christy Prakel of the Darke County Foundation, Melissa Kleptz of the Troy Foundation, and Joyce Kittel of Fifth Third Bank Trust Department.

The cost to participate is $15 per person and includes lunch. Registration is preferred by Sept. 9 to ensure a seat. For more information or to register, contact Julie Slattery by calling 937-778-7805 or emailing [email protected]

Follow up events will include “Team Building by Temperament” presented by Edison State President, Dr. Doreen Larson on Oct. 12. and Leib Lurie of Kids Read Now will present “The Right Technology Can Keep You Alive, The Wrong Technology Can Kill You” on Nov. 9. For additional information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/miniseries.