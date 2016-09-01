State fair winner

Claire Meyer, 15, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Clara Meyer, was awarded outstanding of the day for her cooking project: Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals, at the 2016 Ohio State Fair. She also won the top award in her category Clock Trophy. Claire is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club.

Claire Meyer, 15, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Clara Meyer, was awarded outstanding of the day for her cooking project: Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals, at the 2016 Ohio State Fair. She also won the top award in her category Clock Trophy. Claire is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club. http://sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_ClairMeyer.jpg Claire Meyer, 15, of Russia, daughter of Mike and Clara Meyer, was awarded outstanding of the day for her cooking project: Racing the Clock to Awesome Meals, at the 2016 Ohio State Fair. She also won the top award in her category Clock Trophy. Claire is a member of the Russia Fashionettes 4-H Club.