SIDNEY — The Shelby County Engineer’s Office has been notified by personnel from the City of Sidney’s contractor Howell Contractors, Inc. of work planned for the City’s Water Main Project on Hathaway Road in Shelby County.

Hathaway Road will be closed to thru traffic between Miami Conservancy and Lindsey Road beginning on Tuesday Sept. 6, 2016. The work to be performed is expected to take three weeks to complete.