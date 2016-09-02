Zero arrested during OVI checkpoint

SIDNEY — A total of 148 vehicles were checked during an OVI checkpoint conducted Thursday night by The Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Sidney Police Department Thursday night on State Route 47 near Lester Road between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Three drivers were diverted from the checkpoint and checked for impairment. None of the drivers who were diverted were arrested.

In addition to the checkpoint, troopers and officers from the Sidney Police Department were conducting saturation patrol in the area from 9 p.m. Thursday night until 2 a.m. on Friday morning. Several traffic contacts were made during this time frame however, no arrests were made for impaired driving.

“At the end of the evening, our ultimate goal is just to educate motorists to do the right thing and make other arrangements if they are going to consume alcohol,” said Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart. “There is no place for impaired driving on our roadways and the public supports the efforts of these men and women out here tonight making their community safer.”