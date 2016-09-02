On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be a presentation on the summer recreation and pool report. Also, council will discuss the city’s five year financial plan.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.

Anna Planning Commission

ANNA — The Planning Commission at the village of Anna, will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, at 7 p.m. at Anna Elementary School’s multi-purpose room.

The topic is a rezoning request from Casey’s General Stores Inc., Ankeny, Iowa, to rezone the Ehemann property at 102 and 104 S. Pike Street from R-2 residential to C-1 or C-2 commercial for the purpose of constructing and operating a convenience store with gas canopy.

Materials relating to the request are on file at the Anna Village offices and are available for public inspection during regular business hours.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Board of Education will meet on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m.

They will go over reports from the administration, board members and committees. They will discuss the adoption of bus routes for the new school year, and the change of the 2017 graduation. They will award a service contract and employ several people.